When the Vancouver Canucks face off against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, will Conor Garland light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Conor Garland score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Garland stats and insights

In three of 37 games this season, Garland has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Blues this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 3.9% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

On defense, the Blues are allowing 117 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 16.9 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Garland recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Senators 0 0 0 15:13 Home W 6-3 12/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:56 Home L 4-1 12/23/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 16:07 Home W 7-4 12/21/2023 Stars 2 1 1 14:18 Away L 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:09 Away W 5-2 12/17/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 13:55 Away W 4-3 12/16/2023 Wild 1 0 1 15:27 Away L 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 13:03 Home W 4-0 12/12/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:57 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:14 Home W 4-3

Canucks vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

