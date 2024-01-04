Will Dakota Joshua Score a Goal Against the Blues on January 4?
In the upcoming game versus the St. Louis Blues, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Dakota Joshua to light the lamp for the Vancouver Canucks? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.
Will Dakota Joshua score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)
Joshua stats and insights
- Joshua has scored in eight of 36 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not scored versus the Blues this season in one game (two shots).
- Joshua has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 23.7% of them.
Blues defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Blues are allowing 117 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.
- So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 16.9 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
Joshua recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|18:05
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/28/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|11:44
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/23/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|16:09
|Home
|W 7-4
|12/21/2023
|Stars
|2
|1
|1
|18:04
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/19/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|14:58
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/17/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|15:09
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|15:39
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|12/14/2023
|Panthers
|2
|2
|0
|15:44
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/12/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|14:43
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|16:06
|Home
|W 4-3
Canucks vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
