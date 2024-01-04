The Seattle Kraken, including Eeli Tolvanen, are in action Thursday against the Ottawa Senators at Climate Pledge Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Tolvanen interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Eeli Tolvanen vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Tolvanen Season Stats Insights

Tolvanen's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:05 per game on the ice, is +1.

Tolvanen has netted a goal in a game nine times this season in 38 games played, including multiple goals once.

Tolvanen has a point in 19 of 38 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Tolvanen has an assist in 13 of 38 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Tolvanen's implied probability to go over his point total is 52.4% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 36.4% of Tolvanen going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Tolvanen Stats vs. the Senators

On defense, the Senators are allowing 118 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

The team has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential (-5).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 38 Games 4 23 Points 0 10 Goals 0 13 Assists 0

