Should you wager on Elias Pettersson to score a goal when the Vancouver Canucks and the St. Louis Blues meet up on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Elias Pettersson score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)

Pettersson stats and insights

In 12 of 37 games this season, Pettersson has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Blues this season, but has not scored.

Pettersson has picked up six goals and 12 assists on the power play.

Pettersson averages 2.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.9%.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have given up 117 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 16.9 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Pettersson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Senators 2 2 0 17:17 Home W 6-3 12/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:03 Home L 4-1 12/23/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 17:59 Home W 7-4 12/21/2023 Stars 0 0 0 21:35 Away L 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Predators 2 1 1 18:58 Away W 5-2 12/17/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 20:08 Away W 4-3 12/16/2023 Wild 0 0 0 23:11 Away L 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 17:08 Home W 4-0 12/12/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:47 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Hurricanes 3 1 2 19:45 Home W 4-3

Canucks vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

