The Vancouver Canucks, with Elias Pettersson, will be in action Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the St. Louis Blues. Thinking about a wager on Pettersson in the Canucks-Blues matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Elias Pettersson vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +170)

1.5 points (Over odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -128)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pettersson Season Stats Insights

In 37 games this season, Pettersson has averaged 19:44 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +9.

In 12 of 37 games this year Pettersson has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Pettersson has a point in 25 of 37 games this year, with multiple points in 14 of them.

In 19 of 37 games this season, Pettersson has registered an assist, and in nine of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 37% that Pettersson hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 56.1% of Pettersson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Pettersson Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues have given up 117 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-13).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 37 Games 4 45 Points 7 15 Goals 1 30 Assists 6

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.