Filip Hronek will be in action when the Vancouver Canucks and St. Louis Blues meet on Thursday at Enterprise Center, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Hronek's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Filip Hronek vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Hronek Season Stats Insights

In 37 games this season, Hronek has a plus-minus rating of +21, while averaging 23:52 on the ice per game.

Hronek has a goal in two of 37 games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

In 23 of 37 games this year, Hronek has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

In 22 of 37 games this year, Hronek has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 54.1% that Hronek hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 48.8% chance of Hronek having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Hronek Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 117 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-13) ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 37 Games 2 29 Points 1 2 Goals 0 27 Assists 1

