Will Ian Cole Score a Goal Against the Blues on January 4?
Should you wager on Ian Cole to score a goal when the Vancouver Canucks and the St. Louis Blues go head to head on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Ian Cole score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Cole stats and insights
- In one of 37 games this season, Cole scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- In one game against the Blues this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
- Cole has no points on the power play.
- He has a 3.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 117 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.9 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Cole recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|19:51
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/28/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|18:32
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/23/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|19:17
|Home
|W 7-4
|12/21/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|16:03
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/19/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|19:47
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/17/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|19:00
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|17:00
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|12/14/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|19:35
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/12/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|18:24
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|17:49
|Home
|W 4-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canucks vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.