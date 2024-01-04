In the upcoming matchup against the St. Louis Blues, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Ilya Mikheyev to light the lamp for the Vancouver Canucks? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ilya Mikheyev score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Mikheyev stats and insights

In nine of 33 games this season, Mikheyev has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has attempted six shots in one game against the Blues this season, and has scored one goal.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He has a 15.2% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 117 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 16.9 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Mikheyev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Senators 1 0 1 16:28 Home W 6-3 12/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:40 Home L 4-1 12/23/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 13:55 Home W 7-4 12/21/2023 Stars 0 0 0 18:58 Away L 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Predators 2 0 2 14:17 Away W 5-2 12/17/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 15:41 Away W 4-3 12/16/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:19 Away L 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:41 Home W 4-0 12/12/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:19 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 14:30 Home W 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canucks vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.