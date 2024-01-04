The Vancouver Canucks, with Ilya Mikheyev, will be in action Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the St. Louis Blues. Looking to wager on Mikheyev's props versus the Blues? Scroll down for stats and information.

Ilya Mikheyev vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Mikheyev Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Mikheyev has averaged 14:41 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +7.

Mikheyev has netted a goal in a game nine times this year in 33 games played, including multiple goals once.

Mikheyev has a point in 17 of 33 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

In 10 of 33 games this year, Mikheyev has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 50% that Mikheyev goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 33.3% of Mikheyev going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Mikheyev Stats vs. the Blues

On defense, the Blues are giving up 117 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-13) ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 33 Games 2 21 Points 2 10 Goals 2 11 Assists 0

