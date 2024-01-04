Will J.T. Miller Score a Goal Against the Blues on January 4?
When the Vancouver Canucks play the St. Louis Blues on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, will J.T. Miller find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will J.T. Miller score a goal against the Blues?
Miller stats and insights
- Miller has scored in 16 of 37 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has taken one shot in one game versus the Blues this season, and has scored one goal.
- Miller has picked up seven goals and 15 assists on the power play.
- Miller averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.0%.
Blues defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Blues are allowing 117 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 16.9 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
Miller recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Senators
|2
|1
|1
|18:13
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/28/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|17:23
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/23/2023
|Sharks
|2
|0
|2
|21:08
|Home
|W 7-4
|12/21/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|19:11
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/19/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|18:24
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/17/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|0
|2
|19:56
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|19:35
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|12/14/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|15:30
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/12/2023
|Lightning
|2
|0
|2
|18:51
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|19:38
|Home
|W 4-3
Canucks vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
