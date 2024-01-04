J.T. Miller will be on the ice when the Vancouver Canucks and St. Louis Blues meet at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024. If you'd like to wager on Miller's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

J.T. Miller vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -250)

0.5 points (Over odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -128)

Miller Season Stats Insights

Miller's plus-minus this season, in 19:44 per game on the ice, is +13.

Miller has a goal in 16 games this season through 37 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Miller has a point in 27 of 37 games this year, with multiple points in 16 of them.

Miller has an assist in 20 of 37 games this year, with multiple assists on 12 occasions.

Miller's implied probability to go over his point total is 71.4% based on the odds.

Miller has an implied probability of 56.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Miller Stats vs. the Blues

On the defensive side, the Blues are giving up 117 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

The team's -13 goal differential ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 37 Games 4 50 Points 7 16 Goals 2 34 Assists 5

