In the upcoming matchup versus the Ottawa Senators, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Jamie Oleksiak to find the back of the net for the Seattle Kraken? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Jamie Oleksiak score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Oleksiak stats and insights

Oleksiak has scored in two of 38 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Senators this season in one game (three shots).

Oleksiak has no points on the power play.

Oleksiak's shooting percentage is 4.3%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

On defense, the Senators are allowing 118 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

So far this season, the Senators have one shutout, and they average 18.5 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Oleksiak recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/1/2024 Golden Knights 0 0 0 26:00 Home W 3-0 12/29/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:57 Home W 2-1 OT 12/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:27 Away W 2-1 12/23/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 22:35 Away W 3-2 12/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 19:40 Away W 2-1 12/18/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:07 Away L 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 20:57 Home L 3-2 SO 12/14/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:00 Home W 7-1 12/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:19 Home W 4-0 12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:27 Home L 3-0

Kraken vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

