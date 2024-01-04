Will Jared McCann Score a Goal Against the Senators on January 4?
The Seattle Kraken's upcoming contest against the Ottawa Senators is scheduled for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Jared McCann light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Jared McCann score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)
McCann stats and insights
- In 13 of 37 games this season, McCann has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In one game against the Senators this season, he has taken seven shots, but has not scored a goal.
- On the power play he has six goals, plus three assists.
- McCann averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.9%.
Senators defensive stats
- The Senators are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 118 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 18.5 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
McCann recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/1/2024
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|16:25
|Home
|W 3-0
|12/29/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|14:54
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/27/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|16:00
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|15:01
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/18/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|9:10
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|17:02
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/14/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|17:04
|Home
|W 7-1
|12/12/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|14:13
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/10/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|19:41
|Home
|L 3-0
|12/9/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|19:00
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
Kraken vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
