For people looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Seattle Kraken and the Ottawa Senators on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, is Jordan Eberle a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Jordan Eberle score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Eberle stats and insights

  • In four of 34 games this season, Eberle has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Senators this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.
  • He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He has a 5.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

  • The Senators are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 118 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 18.5 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Eberle recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/1/2024 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:07 Home W 3-0
12/29/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 18:23 Home W 2-1 OT
12/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:04 Away W 2-1
12/23/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:47 Away W 3-2
12/20/2023 Kings 1 1 0 17:31 Away W 2-1
12/18/2023 Stars 1 0 1 17:01 Away L 4-3 OT
12/14/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:43 Home W 7-1
12/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:14 Home W 4-0
12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:20 Home L 3-0
12/9/2023 Lightning 2 0 2 19:10 Home L 4-3 OT

Kraken vs. Senators game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

