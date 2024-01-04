The Seattle Kraken, Jordan Eberle among them, face the Ottawa Senators on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, at Climate Pledge Arena. If you'd like to wager on Eberle's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Jordan Eberle vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Eberle Season Stats Insights

Eberle's plus-minus this season, in 15:34 per game on the ice, is -4.

Eberle has a goal in four games this season through 34 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Eberle has a point in 12 games this year (out of 34), including multiple points three times.

Eberle has had an assist in a game 10 times this year over 34 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability is 52.6% that Eberle goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 38.5% chance of Eberle having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Eberle Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 118 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-5) ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 34 Games 3 16 Points 3 4 Goals 1 12 Assists 2

