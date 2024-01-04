Should you bet on Justin Schultz to score a goal when the Seattle Kraken and the Ottawa Senators go head to head on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Justin Schultz score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Schultz stats and insights

  • In three of 30 games this season, Schultz has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Senators this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken four of them.
  • He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He has a 6.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

  • The Senators are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 118 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once while averaging 18.5 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Schultz recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/1/2024 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:29 Home W 3-0
12/29/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 16:17 Home W 2-1 OT
12/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:00 Away W 2-1
12/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 8:11 Home L 4-3 OT
12/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:56 Away L 4-2
12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:11 Away L 2-0
11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 16:31 Away L 4-3 SO
11/28/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:42 Away L 4-3
11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:48 Home L 5-1
11/22/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 16:18 Home W 7-1

Kraken vs. Senators game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

