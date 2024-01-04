Kraken vs. Senators Injury Report Today - January 4
Here's a look at the injury report for the Seattle Kraken (15-14-9), which currently has three players listed, as the Kraken ready for their matchup against the Ottawa Senators (14-19) at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday, January 4 at 10:00 PM ET.
Seattle Kraken Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Philipp Grubauer
|G
|Out
|Lower Body
|Jaden Schwartz
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Pierre-Edouard Bellemare
|LW
|Out
|Leg
Ottawa Senators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Rourke Chartier
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
|Mathieu Joseph
|RW
|Out
|Lower Body
Kraken vs. Senators Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
Kraken Season Insights
- Seattle ranks 28th in the NHL with 101 goals scored (2.7 per game).
- Their goal differential (-9) ranks 23rd in the league.
Senators Season Insights
- The Senators' 113 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them 17th in the NHL.
- Ottawa concedes 3.6 goals per game (118 total), which ranks 22nd in the NHL.
- They have the 19th-ranked goal differential in the league at -5.
Kraken vs. Senators Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Kraken (-125)
|Senators (+105)
|6
