The Seattle Kraken (15-14-9) -- who've won five in a row -- host the Ottawa Senators (14-19) on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can tune in to ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW to see the Senators look to beat the Kraken.

Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Kraken vs Senators Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kraken vs. Senators Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/2/2023 Senators Kraken 2-0 OTT

Kraken Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Kraken are giving up 110 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank 12th in league play.

The Kraken rank 28th in the league with 101 goals scored (2.7 per game).

In the past 10 contests, the Kraken have secured 75.0% of the possible points with a 7-1-2 record.

On the defensive end, the Kraken have allowed only 1.4 goals per game (14 total) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) over that stretch.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Vince Dunn 38 6 25 31 22 22 - Oliver Bjorkstrand 38 11 18 29 16 28 28.6% Eeli Tolvanen 38 10 13 23 12 17 42.1% Jared McCann 37 14 8 22 16 12 53.3% Matthew Beniers 38 5 13 18 17 23 45.5%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Senators Stats & Trends

The Senators concede 3.6 goals per game (118 in total), 21st in the NHL.

The Senators have 113 goals this season (3.4 per game), 17th in the league.

In their past 10 games, the Senators are 3-7-0 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Senators have given up 43 goals (4.3 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over that stretch.

Senators Key Players