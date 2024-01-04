How to Watch the Kraken vs. Senators Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:12 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Kraken (15-14-9) -- who've won five in a row -- host the Ottawa Senators (14-19) on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.
You can tune in to ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW to see the Senators look to beat the Kraken.
Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Kraken vs Senators Additional Info
Kraken vs. Senators Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Senators
|Kraken
|2-0 OTT
Kraken Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Kraken are giving up 110 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank 12th in league play.
- The Kraken rank 28th in the league with 101 goals scored (2.7 per game).
- In the past 10 contests, the Kraken have secured 75.0% of the possible points with a 7-1-2 record.
- On the defensive end, the Kraken have allowed only 1.4 goals per game (14 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) over that stretch.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Vince Dunn
|38
|6
|25
|31
|22
|22
|-
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|38
|11
|18
|29
|16
|28
|28.6%
|Eeli Tolvanen
|38
|10
|13
|23
|12
|17
|42.1%
|Jared McCann
|37
|14
|8
|22
|16
|12
|53.3%
|Matthew Beniers
|38
|5
|13
|18
|17
|23
|45.5%
Senators Stats & Trends
- The Senators concede 3.6 goals per game (118 in total), 21st in the NHL.
- The Senators have 113 goals this season (3.4 per game), 17th in the league.
- In their past 10 games, the Senators are 3-7-0 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Senators have given up 43 goals (4.3 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over that stretch.
Senators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tim Stützle
|33
|7
|27
|34
|31
|19
|44.4%
|Drake Batherson
|33
|14
|16
|30
|16
|15
|43.9%
|Claude Giroux
|33
|10
|20
|30
|16
|20
|57.4%
|Brady Tkachuk
|33
|16
|11
|27
|18
|21
|52.3%
|Jakob Chychrun
|33
|7
|18
|25
|36
|7
|-
