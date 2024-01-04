The Seattle Kraken (15-14-9, on a five-game winning streak) host the Ottawa Senators (14-19) at Climate Pledge Arena. The matchup on Thursday, January 4 begins at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Kraken's offense has scored 28 goals in their last 10 outings, while giving up just 14 goals. A total of 22 power-play opportunities during that span have resulted in four power-play goals (18.2%). They are 7-1-2 in those contests.

Before watching this matchup, here's a glimpse at which club we pick to come out on top in Thursday's action on the ice.

Kraken vs. Senators Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this encounter calls for a final score of Kraken 4, Senators 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kraken (-125)

Kraken (-125) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average) Spread Pick: Senators (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Kraken vs Senators Additional Info

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken have a 15-14-9 record overall, with a 4-9-13 record in matchups that have required overtime.

In the 16 games Seattle has played that were decided by one goal, it has an 8-3-5 record (good for 21 points).

In the eight games this season the Kraken recorded only one goal, they finished 0-7-1.

Seattle has finished 3-2-2 in the seven games this season when it scored two goals (registering eight points).

The Kraken have scored more than two goals 20 times, and are 12-2-6 in those games (to record 30 points).

In the 14 games when Seattle has recorded a single power-play goal, it has a 6-3-5 record (17 points).

In the 18 games when it outshot its opponent, Seattle is 7-6-5 (19 points).

The Kraken's opponents have had more shots in 18 games. The Kraken went 7-8-3 in those contests (17 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Kraken Rank Kraken AVG Senators AVG Senators Rank 28th 2.66 Goals Scored 3.42 8th 12th 2.89 Goals Allowed 3.58 29th 24th 29.5 Shots 32.3 9th 10th 29.6 Shots Allowed 31.1 21st 16th 20.54% Power Play % 17.46% 23rd 18th 79.82% Penalty Kill % 71.43% 32nd

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Kraken vs. Senators Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.