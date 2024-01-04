The Seattle Kraken's Vince Dunn and the Ottawa Senators' Tim Stutzle are two of the top players to watch when these teams play on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, at Climate Pledge Arena.

Kraken vs. Senators Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, January 4

10:00 PM ET Favorite: Kraken (-125)

Kraken (-125) Total: 6

6 TV: ESPN+,ROOT Sports NW

Kraken Players to Watch

One of Seattle's top offensive players this season is Dunn, with 31 points (six goals, 25 assists) and an average ice time of 23:27 per game.

Oliver Bjorkstrand has picked up 29 points (0.8 per game), scoring 11 goals and adding 18 assists.

Eeli Tolvanen has scored 10 goals and added 13 assists in 38 games for Seattle.

In one games, Chris Driedger's record is 1-0-0. He has conceded one goal (1 goals against average) and has made 37 saves.

Senators Players to Watch

Ottawa's Stuetzle has collected 27 assists and seven goals in 33 games. That's good for 34 points.

With 30 total points (0.9 per game), including 14 goals and 16 assists through 33 contests, Drake Batherson is key for Ottawa's attack.

This season, Ottawa's Claude Giroux has 30 points (10 goals, 20 assists) this season.

In the crease, Anton Forsberg has a record of 7-7-0 in 14 games this season, conceding 42 goals (3.4 goals against average) with 318 saves and an .883 save percentage, 64th in the league.

Kraken vs. Senators Stat Comparison

Kraken Rank Kraken AVG Senators AVG Senators Rank 28th 2.66 Goals Scored 3.42 8th 12th 2.89 Goals Allowed 3.58 29th 24th 29.5 Shots 32.3 9th 10th 29.6 Shots Allowed 31.1 21st 16th 20.54% Power Play % 17.46% 23rd 18th 79.82% Penalty Kill % 71.43% 32nd

