Kraken vs. Senators January 4 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:00 PM AKST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Seattle Kraken's Vince Dunn and the Ottawa Senators' Tim Stutzle are two of the top players to watch when these teams play on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, at Climate Pledge Arena.
Kraken vs. Senators Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Kraken (-125)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+,ROOT Sports NW
Kraken Players to Watch
- One of Seattle's top offensive players this season is Dunn, with 31 points (six goals, 25 assists) and an average ice time of 23:27 per game.
- Oliver Bjorkstrand has picked up 29 points (0.8 per game), scoring 11 goals and adding 18 assists.
- Eeli Tolvanen has scored 10 goals and added 13 assists in 38 games for Seattle.
- In one games, Chris Driedger's record is 1-0-0. He has conceded one goal (1 goals against average) and has made 37 saves.
Senators Players to Watch
- Ottawa's Stuetzle has collected 27 assists and seven goals in 33 games. That's good for 34 points.
- With 30 total points (0.9 per game), including 14 goals and 16 assists through 33 contests, Drake Batherson is key for Ottawa's attack.
- This season, Ottawa's Claude Giroux has 30 points (10 goals, 20 assists) this season.
- In the crease, Anton Forsberg has a record of 7-7-0 in 14 games this season, conceding 42 goals (3.4 goals against average) with 318 saves and an .883 save percentage, 64th in the league.
Kraken vs. Senators Stat Comparison
|Kraken Rank
|Kraken AVG
|Senators AVG
|Senators Rank
|28th
|2.66
|Goals Scored
|3.42
|8th
|12th
|2.89
|Goals Allowed
|3.58
|29th
|24th
|29.5
|Shots
|32.3
|9th
|10th
|29.6
|Shots Allowed
|31.1
|21st
|16th
|20.54%
|Power Play %
|17.46%
|23rd
|18th
|79.82%
|Penalty Kill %
|71.43%
|32nd
