The Seattle Kraken, Matthew Beniers included, will meet the Ottawa Senators on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Beniers' props versus the Senators? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Matthew Beniers vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Beniers Season Stats Insights

In 38 games this season, Beniers has a plus-minus of -15, while averaging 18:15 on the ice per game.

Beniers has a goal in five of 38 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Beniers has a point in 12 games this season (out of 38), including multiple points six times.

Beniers has an assist in 10 of 38 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability is 51.2% that Beniers goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Beniers going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 36.4%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Beniers Stats vs. the Senators

On the defensive side, the Senators are giving up 118 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

The team's goal differential (-5) ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 38 Games 3 18 Points 2 5 Goals 1 13 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.