Will Nikita Zadorov Score a Goal Against the Blues on January 4?
The Vancouver Canucks' upcoming game against the St. Louis Blues is slated for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Nikita Zadorov find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Nikita Zadorov score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Zadorov stats and insights
- In one of 34 games this season, Zadorov scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not scored against the Blues this season in one game (one shot).
- Zadorov has no points on the power play.
- Zadorov's shooting percentage is 2.6%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.
Blues defensive stats
- On defense, the Blues are conceding 117 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.9 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
Zadorov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|19:14
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/28/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|19:22
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/23/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|16:41
|Home
|W 7-4
|12/21/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|18:56
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/19/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|20:11
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/17/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|13:41
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|17:09
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|12/14/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|21:18
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/12/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|19:08
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|20:24
|Home
|W 4-3
Canucks vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
