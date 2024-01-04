Will Nils Aman Score a Goal Against the Blues on January 4?
Will Nils Aman light the lamp when the Vancouver Canucks square off against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Nils Aman score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Aman stats and insights
- In two of 14 games this season, Aman has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Blues yet this season.
- Aman has no points on the power play.
- Aman averages 0.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 28.6%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Blues defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Blues are conceding 117 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Aman recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/28/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|12:49
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/23/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|9:53
|Home
|W 7-4
|12/21/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|8:32
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/19/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|12:34
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/17/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|8:42
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/12/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|10:22
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|9:21
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|8:49
|Home
|W 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|8:28
|Home
|L 6-5
|12/2/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|11:14
|Away
|W 4-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canucks vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.