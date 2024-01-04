Will Nils Aman light the lamp when the Vancouver Canucks square off against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Nils Aman score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Aman stats and insights

In two of 14 games this season, Aman has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Blues yet this season.

Aman has no points on the power play.

Aman averages 0.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 28.6%.

Blues defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blues are conceding 117 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Aman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:49 Home L 4-1 12/23/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 9:53 Home W 7-4 12/21/2023 Stars 0 0 0 8:32 Away L 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Predators 1 1 0 12:34 Away W 5-2 12/17/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 8:42 Away W 4-3 12/12/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 10:22 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 9:21 Home W 4-3 12/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 8:49 Home W 2-0 12/5/2023 Devils 0 0 0 8:28 Home L 6-5 12/2/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:14 Away W 4-3

Canucks vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.