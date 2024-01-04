Should you bet on Nils Hoglander to score a goal when the Vancouver Canucks and the St. Louis Blues go head to head on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Nils Hoglander score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Hoglander stats and insights

In 10 of 35 games this season, Hoglander has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Blues this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Hoglander has zero points on the power play.

Hoglander's shooting percentage is 22.2%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blues are allowing 117 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.9 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Hoglander recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Senators 0 0 0 13:20 Home W 6-3 12/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:25 Home L 4-1 12/23/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 11:22 Home W 7-4 12/21/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:25 Away L 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Predators 1 1 0 11:46 Away W 5-2 12/17/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 9:53 Away W 4-3 12/16/2023 Wild 0 0 0 8:06 Away L 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 12:00 Home W 4-0 12/12/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 14:43 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 13:00 Home W 4-3

Canucks vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

