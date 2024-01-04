Will Noah Juulsen Score a Goal Against the Blues on January 4?
The Vancouver Canucks' upcoming contest against the St. Louis Blues is scheduled for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Noah Juulsen find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Noah Juulsen score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Juulsen stats and insights
- Juulsen is yet to score through 26 games this season.
- He has taken zero shots in one game versus the Blues this season, but has not scored.
- Juulsen has zero points on the power play.
Blues defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Blues are giving up 117 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
Juulsen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|17:41
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/28/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|13:11
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/23/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|16:10
|Home
|W 7-4
|12/21/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|16:08
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/19/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:59
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/17/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|17:04
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|11:08
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|12/14/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|16:32
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/12/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|15:44
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|14:35
|Home
|W 4-3
Canucks vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
