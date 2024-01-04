Will Pius Suter Score a Goal Against the Blues on January 4?
Can we anticipate Pius Suter scoring a goal when the Vancouver Canucks take on the St. Louis Blues at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Pius Suter score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Suter stats and insights
- In seven of 23 games this season, Suter has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not scored against the Blues this season in one game (one shot).
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Suter's shooting percentage is 25.8%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Blues defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Blues are allowing 117 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.
- So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 16.9 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Suter recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Senators
|3
|2
|1
|16:10
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/28/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|15:36
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/23/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|14:15
|Home
|W 7-4
|12/21/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|17:37
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/19/2023
|Predators
|2
|1
|1
|13:34
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/17/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|18:19
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|17:02
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|12/14/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|15:01
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/12/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|12:59
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|17:20
|Away
|L 5-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canucks vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.