Can we anticipate Quinn Hughes finding the back of the net when the Vancouver Canucks face off with the St. Louis Blues at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Quinn Hughes score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Hughes stats and insights

Hughes has scored in nine of 37 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game versus the Blues this season, he has taken four shots and scored two goals.

Hughes has picked up one goal and 16 assists on the power play.

He has a 10.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.6 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blues are allowing 117 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 16.9 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Hughes recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Senators 1 0 1 23:22 Home W 6-3 12/28/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 22:55 Home L 4-1 12/23/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 22:24 Home W 7-4 12/21/2023 Stars 1 0 1 26:48 Away L 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Predators 2 0 2 23:02 Away W 5-2 12/17/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 23:13 Away W 4-3 12/16/2023 Wild 0 0 0 28:43 Away L 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:43 Home W 4-0 12/12/2023 Lightning 3 0 3 22:25 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:46 Home W 4-3

Canucks vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

