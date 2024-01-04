Quinn Hughes and the Vancouver Canucks will meet the St. Louis Blues at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Enterprise Center. Looking to wager on Hughes' props versus the Blues? Scroll down for stats and information.

Quinn Hughes vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -149)

Hughes Season Stats Insights

Hughes' plus-minus rating this season, in 24:28 per game on the ice, is +26.

Hughes has scored a goal in nine of 37 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 26 of 37 games this year, Hughes has registered a point, and 11 of those games included multiple points.

Hughes has an assist in 22 of 37 games played this season, including multiple assists eight times.

Hughes has an implied probability of 67.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Hughes has an implied probability of 59.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Hughes Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues have given up 117 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-13) ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 37 Games 4 46 Points 6 10 Goals 4 36 Assists 2

