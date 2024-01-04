On Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks square off with the St. Louis Blues. Is Teddy Blueger going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Teddy Blueger score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Blueger stats and insights

In five of 23 games this season, Blueger has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Blues this season, but has not scored.

Blueger has zero points on the power play.

Blueger's shooting percentage is 15.6%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 117 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Blueger recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Senators 0 0 0 16:48 Home W 6-3 12/28/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 13:47 Home L 4-1 12/23/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 16:12 Home W 7-4 12/21/2023 Stars 2 0 2 16:55 Away L 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Predators 1 1 0 14:15 Away W 5-2 12/17/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 16:18 Away W 4-3 12/16/2023 Wild 1 1 0 16:28 Away L 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 15:23 Home W 4-0 12/12/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:59 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:36 Home W 4-3

Canucks vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

