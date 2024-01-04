Will Tomas Tatar Score a Goal Against the Senators on January 4?
Can we count on Tomas Tatar scoring a goal when the Seattle Kraken face off with the Ottawa Senators at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Tomas Tatar score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)
Tatar stats and insights
- In three of 34 games this season, Tatar has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Senators.
- Tatar has picked up one assist on the power play.
- He has a 9.4% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.
Senators defensive stats
- The Senators have given up 118 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 18.5 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Tatar recent games
Kraken vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
