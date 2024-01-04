Can we count on Tomas Tatar scoring a goal when the Seattle Kraken face off with the Ottawa Senators at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Tomas Tatar score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Tatar stats and insights

  • In three of 34 games this season, Tatar has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Senators.
  • Tatar has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • He has a 9.4% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

  • The Senators have given up 118 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 18.5 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Tatar recent games

Kraken vs. Senators game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

