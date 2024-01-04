Stephen Curry and Michael Porter Jr. are two players to watch on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, when the Golden State Warriors (16-17) play the Denver Nuggets (24-11) at Chase Center.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Thursday, January 4

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Arena: Chase Center

Location: San Francisco, California

How to Watch on TV: TNT

Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Warriors' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Warriors beat the Magic on Tuesday, 121-115. Curry scored a team-high 36 points (and contributed six assists and two boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Stephen Curry 36 2 6 4 1 4 Jonathan Kuminga 19 6 4 0 2 1 Klay Thompson 15 3 2 0 1 3

Nuggets' Last Game

The Nuggets won their most recent game against the Hornets, 111-93, on Monday. Jamal Murray led the way with 25 points, and also had three boards and seven assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jamal Murray 25 3 7 2 1 5 Michael Porter Jr. 22 8 1 0 0 4 Reggie Jackson 15 4 4 1 0 2

Warriors Players to Watch

Curry is posting 27.6 points, 4.6 assists and 4.4 boards per game.

Klay Thompson puts up 16.7 points, 3.7 boards and 2.1 assists per contest, shooting 42% from the field and 37.7% from downtown, with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game (ninth in league).

Chris Paul averages 9 points, 3.7 boards and 7.3 assists per game, shooting 41.6% from the floor and 35.7% from downtown, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Dario Saric averages 10.2 points, 5.7 boards and 2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Jonathan Kuminga is posting 12.7 points, 1.3 assists and 4.1 boards per game.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic's averages for the season are 25.7 points, 12.3 rebounds and 9.1 assists, making 55.9% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per contest.

Porter gives 16.3 points, 7.5 boards and 1.5 assists per contest, plus 0.4 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Aaron Gordon's numbers for the season are 13.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest, making 53% of his shots from the field.

Reggie Jackson averages 12.3 points, 2.2 boards and 4.4 assists, making 47% of his shots from the floor and 38.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 treys per contest.

Murray gives the Nuggets 19.7 points, 3.9 boards and 6.2 assists per game, plus 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic DEN 22.2 11.4 8.2 1.1 0.9 0.8 Stephen Curry GS 24.3 2.9 5 0.9 0.8 4 Jamal Murray DEN 21 4.3 5.9 1.5 0.8 2.7 Klay Thompson GS 19.4 3.1 2.4 0.8 0.3 4.2 Michael Porter Jr. DEN 14.7 6.4 1.1 0.3 0.9 2.8 Brandin Podziemski GS 10.9 6.4 4.3 1.8 0.3 1.7

