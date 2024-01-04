Should you wager on Yanni Gourde to find the back of the net when the Seattle Kraken and the Ottawa Senators meet up on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Yanni Gourde score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Gourde stats and insights

  • Gourde has scored in five of 38 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Senators this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted four of them.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He has a 6.2% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

  • The Senators are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 118 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Senators have one shutout, and they average 18.5 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Gourde recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/1/2024 Golden Knights 1 1 0 17:04 Home W 3-0
12/29/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 15:24 Home W 2-1 OT
12/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 17:46 Away W 2-1
12/23/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 20:54 Away W 3-2
12/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:44 Away W 2-1
12/18/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:24 Away L 4-3 OT
12/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 19:26 Home L 3-2 SO
12/14/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 15:22 Home W 7-1
12/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:15 Home W 4-0
12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:05 Home L 3-0

Kraken vs. Senators game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

