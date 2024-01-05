Anfernee Simons' Portland Trail Blazers match up versus the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent time out, a 126-97 loss to the Mavericks, Simons totaled 15 points.

With prop bets available for Simons, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Anfernee Simons Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 24.5 26.1 Rebounds 3.5 3.3 Assists 4.5 5.1 PRA -- 34.5 PR -- 29.4 3PM 3.5 3.6



Anfernee Simons Insights vs. the Mavericks

Simons is responsible for taking 8.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 20.3 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 10.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.6 per game.

The Trail Blazers rank 23rd in possessions per game with 102.8. His opponents, the Mavericks, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 103.2 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Mavericks are 22nd in the league, allowing 117.4 points per game.

On the glass, the Mavericks have given up 46.6 rebounds per contest, which puts them 28th in the NBA.

Allowing 27.5 assists per contest, the Mavericks are the 25th-ranked squad in the league.

The Mavericks allow 13.3 made 3-pointers per contest, 18th-ranked in the league.

Anfernee Simons vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/3/2024 27 15 5 3 1 0 0 12/16/2023 35 33 8 6 2 0 2 12/8/2023 36 30 5 8 4 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.