Friday's horse racing schedule is one you don't want to miss. To watch it all live, America's Day At the Races has you covered.

Watch horse racing action on Fubo!

Horse Racing Streaming Live Today

Watch America's Day At the Races

Start Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch America's Day At the Races

Start Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch America's Day At the Races

Start Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch America's Day At the Races

Start Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with horse racing action all year long on Fubo!