Jerami Grant and his Portland Trail Blazers teammates take on the Dallas Mavericks on Friday at 8:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on January 3, Grant put up 10 points in a 126-97 loss against the Mavericks.

In this piece we'll break down Grant's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Jerami Grant Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 21.7 21.0 Rebounds 4.5 3.8 3.7 Assists 2.5 2.6 3.4 PRA -- 28.1 28.1 PR -- 25.5 24.7 3PM 1.5 2.4 2.0



Jerami Grant Insights vs. the Mavericks

This season, he's put up 15.6% of the Trail Blazers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 16.1 per contest.

Grant is averaging 5.7 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 14.5% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Grant's opponents, the Mavericks, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 103.2 possessions per game, while his Trail Blazers rank 23rd in possessions per game with 102.8.

The Mavericks give up 117.4 points per contest, 22nd-ranked in the NBA.

Conceding 46.6 rebounds per game, the Mavericks are the 28th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Mavericks allow 27.5 assists per game, 25th-ranked in the league.

Allowing 13.3 made 3-pointers per contest, the Mavericks are the 18th-ranked team in the NBA.

Jerami Grant vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/3/2024 20 10 1 2 1 0 0 12/16/2023 38 27 5 1 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.