Friday's NBA slate includes Jerami Grant's Portland Trail Blazers (9-24) hitting the road to clash with the Dallas Mavericks (20-15) at American Airlines Center. The game tips off at 8:30 PM ET.

Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Game Info

Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ROOT Sports NW

BSSW and ROOT Sports NW Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jerami Grant vs. Luka Doncic Fantasy Comparison

Stat Jerami Grant Luka Doncic Total Fantasy Pts 886.0 1835.3 Fantasy Pts Per Game 30.6 57.4 Fantasy Rank 2 55

Buy Dončić and Grant gear on Fanatics!

Jerami Grant vs. Luka Doncic Insights

Jerami Grant & the Trail Blazers

Grant's averages for the season are 21.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists, making 45.8% of his shots from the field and 41.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per contest.

The Trail Blazers are being outscored by 6.9 points per game, with a -229 scoring differential overall. They put up 108.4 points per game (29th in NBA), and allow 115.3 per outing (18th in league).

Portland ranks 25th in the NBA at 41.7 rebounds per game. That's three fewer than the 44.7 its opponents average.

The Trail Blazers knock down 12.3 three-pointers per game (19th in the league) while shooting 35.5% from deep (20th in NBA). They are making 1.5 more threes than their opponents, who drain 10.8 per game at 33.2%.

Portland forces 14.8 turnovers per game (third in league) while committing 14.6 (27th in NBA).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Luka Doncic & the Mavericks

Luka Doncic is putting up 33.7 points, 9.3 assists and 8.3 boards per contest.

The Mavericks are outscoring opponents by 1.1 points per game with a +38 scoring differential overall. They put up 118.5 points per game (seventh in the NBA) and give up 117.4 per contest (22nd in the league).

Dallas falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 4.5 boards. It is recording 42.1 rebounds per game (23rd in the league) compared to its opponents' 46.6 per contest.

The Mavericks hit two more threes per game than the opposition, 15.3 (second-most in the league) compared to their opponents' 13.3.

Dallas has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 11.5 per game (second in NBA action) while forcing 13.9 (eighth in the league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jerami Grant vs. Luka Doncic Advanced Stats

Stat Jerami Grant Luka Doncic Plus/Minus Per Game -6.2 2.5 Usage Percentage 26.1% 36.3% True Shooting Pct 58.3% 61.6% Total Rebound Pct 6.2% 12.2% Assist Pct 12.8% 42.7%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.