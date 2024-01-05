Juneau Borough, AK High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:33 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Juneau Borough, Alaska today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Juneau Borough, Alaska High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Juneau-Douglas High School at Colony High School
- Game Time: 4:35 PM AKT on January 5
- Location: Palmer, AK
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.