Kenai Peninsula, AK High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:36 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Kenai Peninsula, Alaska today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Kenai Peninsula, Alaska High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Soldotna High School at Kodiak High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM AKT on January 5
- Location: Kodiak, AK
- Conference: Northern Light
