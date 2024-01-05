Kodiak Island, AK High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:36 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Kodiak Island, Alaska? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Kodiak Island, Alaska High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Soldotna High School at Kodiak High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM AKT on January 5
- Location: Kodiak, AK
- Conference: Northern Light
- How to Stream: Watch Here
