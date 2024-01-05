The Portland Trail Blazers (9-24) are heavy underdogs (+10.5) as they look to stop a six-game road slide when they square off against the Dallas Mavericks (20-15) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at American Airlines Center. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and ROOT Sports NW.

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSSW and ROOT Sports NW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Score Prediction

Prediction: Mavericks 120 - Trail Blazers 109

Trail Blazers vs Mavericks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks

Pick ATS: Mavericks (- 10.5)

Mavericks (- 10.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Mavericks (-11.2)

Mavericks (-11.2) Pick OU: Under (237.5)



Under (237.5) Computer Predicted Total: 229.8

The Mavericks sport a 19-16-0 ATS record this season compared to the 15-18-0 mark from the Trail Blazers.

Dallas (2-1) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 10.5 points or more this season (66.7%) than Portland (5-2) does as a 10.5+-point underdog (71.4%).

When it comes to going over the point total in 2023-24, Portland and its opponents aren't as successful (45.5% of the time) as Dallas and its opponents (57.1%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Mavericks are 16-6, while the Trail Blazers are 8-21 as moneyline underdogs.

Trail Blazers Performance Insights

Offensively, the Trail Blazers are the second-worst team in the NBA (108.4 points per game). Defensively, they are 18th (115.3 points conceded per game).

Portland is 25th in the NBA in rebounds per game (41.7) and 22nd in rebounds allowed (44.7).

The Trail Blazers are worst in the NBA in assists (22.5 per game) in 2023-24.

In terms of turnovers, Portland is fourth-worst in the league in committing them (14.6 per game). But it is third-best in forcing them (14.8 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Trail Blazers are 19th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (12.3). They are 20th in 3-point percentage at 35.5%.

