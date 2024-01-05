The Portland Trail Blazers (9-24), on Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET, hope to halt a six-game road losing streak at the Dallas Mavericks (20-15).

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks matchup.

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and ROOT Sports NW

BSSW and ROOT Sports NW Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mavericks Moneyline Trail Blazers Moneyline BetMGM Mavericks (-10.5) 237.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Mavericks have a +38 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.1 points per game. They're putting up 118.5 points per game to rank seventh in the league and are allowing 117.4 per outing to rank 22nd in the NBA.

The Trail Blazers are being outscored by 6.9 points per game, with a -229 scoring differential overall. They put up 108.4 points per game (29th in NBA), and allow 115.3 per contest (18th in league).

These teams rack up a combined 226.9 points per game, 10.6 fewer points than this matchup's point total.

These two teams together allow 232.7 points per game, 4.8 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Dallas has compiled a 19-16-0 record against the spread this season.

Portland has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 18 times.

Trail Blazers and Mavericks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Trail Blazers +100000 +20000 - Mavericks +3000 +1300 -

