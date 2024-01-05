The Dallas Mavericks (16-12) clash with the Portland Trail Blazers (7-20) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024. The matchup airs on BSSW and ROOT Sports NW.

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: BSSW, ROOT Sports NW

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Jerami Grant is averaging 22.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He's also sinking 45.6% of his shots from the field and 42% from 3-point range, with 2.6 triples per contest.

Deandre Ayton is averaging 13.1 points, 11 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He's sinking 55% of his shots from the field.

Malcolm Brogdon is putting up 15.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest. He is draining 41.9% of his shots from the floor and 38.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 treys per contest.

The Trail Blazers are getting 7.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Toumani Camara this season.

Jabari Walker gets the Trail Blazers 7.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game while delivering 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Tim Hardaway Jr. puts up 17.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0 blocks.

Derrick Jones Jr. puts up 9.9 points, 3.6 boards and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 47.5% from the floor and 35.7% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made treys per game.

Grant Williams puts up 9.2 points, 3.9 boards and 1.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Dwight Powell averages 4.2 points, 1.2 assists and 3.2 boards.

Jaden Hardy averages 7 points, 1.6 assists and 1.7 boards.

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Stat Comparison

Mavericks Trail Blazers 118.1 Points Avg. 108 117.9 Points Allowed Avg. 114.3 46.7% Field Goal % 43.8% 36.3% Three Point % 35.1%

