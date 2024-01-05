Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Portland Trail Blazers (9-24) visit the Dallas Mavericks (20-15) after losing six road games in a row. The Mavericks are double-digit favorites by 10.5 points in the contest, which begins at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024. The matchup's point total is set at 237.5.
Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Odds & Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV: BSSW and ROOT Sports NW
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Mavericks
|-10.5
|237.5
Trail Blazers Betting Records & Stats
- Portland's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 237.5 points in five of 33 outings.
- The average over/under for Portland's outings this season is 223.7, 13.8 fewer points than this game's total.
- Portland is 15-18-0 against the spread this season.
- The Trail Blazers have come away with eight wins in the 29 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Portland has a record of 2-5 when it is set as the underdog by +400 or more by bookmakers this season.
- Portland has an implied victory probability of 20% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Trail Blazers vs Mavericks Additional Info
Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 237.5
|% of Games Over 237.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Mavericks
|18
|51.4%
|118.5
|226.9
|117.4
|232.7
|234.4
|Trail Blazers
|5
|15.2%
|108.4
|226.9
|115.3
|232.7
|226.6
Additional Trail Blazers Insights & Trends
- Portland has gone 3-7 in its last 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.
- In their past 10 games, the Trail Blazers have hit the over four times.
- Portland has performed better against the spread away (9-8-0) than at home (6-10-0) this year.
- The Trail Blazers put up nine fewer points per game (108.4) than the Mavericks allow (117.4).
- Portland is 5-1 against the spread and 3-3 overall when it scores more than 117.4 points.
Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Trail Blazers
|15-18
|5-2
|15-18
|Mavericks
|19-16
|2-1
|20-15
Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Point Insights
|Trail Blazers
|Mavericks
|108.4
|118.5
|29
|7
|5-1
|16-5
|3-3
|18-3
|115.3
|117.4
|18
|22
|12-9
|5-2
|8-13
|5-2
