The Portland Trail Blazers (9-24) visit the Dallas Mavericks (20-15) after losing six road games in a row. The Mavericks are double-digit favorites by 10.5 points in the contest, which begins at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024. The matchup's point total is set at 237.5.

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Odds & Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: BSSW and ROOT Sports NW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mavericks -10.5 237.5

Trail Blazers Betting Records & Stats

Portland's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 237.5 points in five of 33 outings.

The average over/under for Portland's outings this season is 223.7, 13.8 fewer points than this game's total.

Portland is 15-18-0 against the spread this season.

The Trail Blazers have come away with eight wins in the 29 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Portland has a record of 2-5 when it is set as the underdog by +400 or more by bookmakers this season.

Portland has an implied victory probability of 20% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Trail Blazers vs Mavericks Additional Info

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 237.5 % of Games Over 237.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mavericks 18 51.4% 118.5 226.9 117.4 232.7 234.4 Trail Blazers 5 15.2% 108.4 226.9 115.3 232.7 226.6

Additional Trail Blazers Insights & Trends

Portland has gone 3-7 in its last 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 games, the Trail Blazers have hit the over four times.

Portland has performed better against the spread away (9-8-0) than at home (6-10-0) this year.

The Trail Blazers put up nine fewer points per game (108.4) than the Mavericks allow (117.4).

Portland is 5-1 against the spread and 3-3 overall when it scores more than 117.4 points.

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Betting Splits

Trail Blazers and Mavericks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Trail Blazers 15-18 5-2 15-18 Mavericks 19-16 2-1 20-15

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Point Insights

Trail Blazers Mavericks 108.4 Points Scored (PG) 118.5 29 NBA Rank (PPG) 7 5-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 16-5 3-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 18-3 115.3 Points Allowed (PG) 117.4 18 NBA Rank (PAPG) 22 12-9 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 5-2 8-13 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 5-2

