The Portland Trail Blazers (9-24) hope to end a six-game road losing streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (20-15) on January 5, 2024.

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Trail Blazers vs Mavericks Additional Info

Trail Blazers Stats Insights

The Trail Blazers have shot at a 43.7% clip from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points less than the 48.1% shooting opponents of the Mavericks have averaged.

Portland is 4-3 when it shoots higher than 48.1% from the field.

The Mavericks are the 21st best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank sixth.

The Trail Blazers put up an average of 108.4 points per game, nine fewer points than the 117.4 the Mavericks give up.

Portland has put together a 3-3 record in games it scores more than 117.4 points.

Trail Blazers Home & Away Comparison

The Trail Blazers average 110.6 points per game at home, 4.2 more than on the road (106.4). On defense they concede 116.2 per game, 1.7 more than away (114.5).

At home the Trail Blazers are picking up 22.4 assists per game, 0.2 less than away (22.6).

Trail Blazers Injuries