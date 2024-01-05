Player prop bet odds for Luka Doncic, Jerami Grant and others are listed when the Dallas Mavericks host the Portland Trail Blazers at American Airlines Center on Friday (opening tip at 8:30 PM ET).

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and ROOT Sports NW

BSSW and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

NBA Props Today: Portland Trail Blazers

Jerami Grant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: -147) 2.5 (Over: -122) 1.5 (Over: -189)

The 19.5-point over/under for Grant on Friday is 2.2 lower than his season scoring average.

He has pulled down 3.8 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Friday's game (4.5).

Grant averages 2.6 assists, 0.1 more than Friday's over/under.

Grant has knocked down 2.4 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Friday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 34.5 (Over: -104) 9.5 (Over: -106) 9.5 (Over: +104) 3.5 (Over: -141)

The 34.5 points prop total set for Doncic on Friday is 0.8 more than his season scoring average (33.7).

He has grabbed 8.3 rebounds per game, 1.2 less than his prop bet in Friday's game (9.5).

Doncic has averaged 9.3 assists per game this year, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Friday (9.5).

Doncic's four made three-pointers per game is 0.5 more than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

