Jerami Grant is a player to watch when the Portland Trail Blazers (9-24) and the Dallas Mavericks (20-15) go head to head at American Airlines Center on Friday. Tip-off is slated for 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW, ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW

Trail Blazers' Last Game

The Mavericks defeated the Trail Blazers, 126-97, on Wednesday. Luka Doncic poured in a team-high 41 points for the Mavericks, and chipped in six rebounds and five assists. Shaedon Sharpe had 16 points, plus four rebounds and zero assists, for the Trail Blazers.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Shaedon Sharpe 16 4 0 0 0 1 Anfernee Simons 15 5 3 0 0 1 Matisse Thybulle 12 2 1 1 0 4

Trail Blazers vs Mavericks Additional Info

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Grant's averages for the season are 21.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists, making 45.8% of his shots from the field and 41.6% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per contest.

Sharpe adds 16.4 points per game, plus 5.1 boards and 3.1 assists.

Malcolm Brogdon's numbers for the season are 15.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game, making 43.8% of his shots from the field and 41.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per game.

Jabari Walker's averages for the season are 8.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists, making 48.5% of his shots from the floor.

Toumani Camara's numbers for the season are 7.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, making 41.3% of his shots from the field.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jerami Grant 21.0 3.7 3.4 0.3 0.4 2.0 Anfernee Simons 19.0 2.9 3.5 0.6 0.0 2.4 Malcolm Brogdon 14.5 3.1 5.3 0.7 0.1 2.5 Scoot Henderson 14.0 3.2 5.2 0.7 0.4 1.3 Jabari Walker 8.8 6.3 0.9 0.5 0.5 0.4

