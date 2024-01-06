The Vancouver Canucks' upcoming game versus the New Jersey Devils is scheduled for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Andrei Kuzmenko find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Andrei Kuzmenko score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Kuzmenko stats and insights

  • In seven of 32 games this season, Kuzmenko has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • In one game versus the Devils this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • On the power play, Kuzmenko has accumulated three goals and four assists.
  • Kuzmenko averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.8%.

Devils defensive stats

  • The Devils have conceded 129 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.

Kuzmenko recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/2/2024 Senators 0 0 0 11:48 Home W 6-3
12/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:58 Home L 4-1
12/23/2023 Sharks 2 2 0 15:29 Home W 7-4
12/17/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 11:09 Away W 4-3
12/16/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:16 Away L 2-1 SO
12/14/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 15:11 Home W 4-0
12/12/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 12:56 Home W 4-1
12/9/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 10:36 Home W 4-3
12/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:15 Home W 2-0
12/5/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:14 Home L 6-5

Canucks vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

