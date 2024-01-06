The Vancouver Canucks' upcoming game versus the New Jersey Devils is scheduled for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Andrei Kuzmenko find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Andrei Kuzmenko score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Kuzmenko stats and insights

In seven of 32 games this season, Kuzmenko has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game versus the Devils this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play, Kuzmenko has accumulated three goals and four assists.

Kuzmenko averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.8%.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have conceded 129 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.

Kuzmenko recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Senators 0 0 0 11:48 Home W 6-3 12/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:58 Home L 4-1 12/23/2023 Sharks 2 2 0 15:29 Home W 7-4 12/17/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 11:09 Away W 4-3 12/16/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:16 Away L 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 15:11 Home W 4-0 12/12/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 12:56 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 10:36 Home W 4-3 12/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:15 Home W 2-0 12/5/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:14 Home L 6-5

Canucks vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

ESPN+ and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

