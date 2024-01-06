Will Andrei Kuzmenko Score a Goal Against the Devils on January 6?
The Vancouver Canucks' upcoming game versus the New Jersey Devils is scheduled for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Andrei Kuzmenko find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Andrei Kuzmenko score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)
Kuzmenko stats and insights
- In seven of 32 games this season, Kuzmenko has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In one game versus the Devils this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.
- On the power play, Kuzmenko has accumulated three goals and four assists.
- Kuzmenko averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.8%.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils have conceded 129 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.
Kuzmenko recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|11:48
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/28/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|15:58
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/23/2023
|Sharks
|2
|2
|0
|15:29
|Home
|W 7-4
|12/17/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|11:09
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|17:16
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|12/14/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|15:11
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/12/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|12:56
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|10:36
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|12:15
|Home
|W 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|14:14
|Home
|L 6-5
Canucks vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
