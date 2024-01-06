Will Brock Boeser Score a Goal Against the Devils on January 6?
When the Vancouver Canucks face off against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Brock Boeser find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Brock Boeser score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Boeser stats and insights
- In 15 of 38 games this season, Boeser has scored -- and six times he scored multiple goals.
- In one game versus the Devils this season, he has scored one goal on three shots.
- On the power play he has nine goals, plus three assists.
- He takes 2.7 shots per game, and converts 23.3% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils have given up 129 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Boeser recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|20:34
|Away
|L 2-1
|1/2/2024
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|18:52
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/28/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|16:59
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/23/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|19:15
|Home
|W 7-4
|12/21/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|19:40
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/19/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|17:38
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/17/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|18:38
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|19:41
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|12/14/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|15:48
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/12/2023
|Lightning
|3
|3
|0
|18:33
|Home
|W 4-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canucks vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.