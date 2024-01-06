When the Vancouver Canucks face off against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Brock Boeser find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Brock Boeser score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)

Boeser stats and insights

In 15 of 38 games this season, Boeser has scored -- and six times he scored multiple goals.

In one game versus the Devils this season, he has scored one goal on three shots.

On the power play he has nine goals, plus three assists.

He takes 2.7 shots per game, and converts 23.3% of them.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have given up 129 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.

Boeser recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Blues 0 0 0 20:34 Away L 2-1 1/2/2024 Senators 1 0 1 18:52 Home W 6-3 12/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:59 Home L 4-1 12/23/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 19:15 Home W 7-4 12/21/2023 Stars 1 1 0 19:40 Away L 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Predators 0 0 0 17:38 Away W 5-2 12/17/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 18:38 Away W 4-3 12/16/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:41 Away L 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 15:48 Home W 4-0 12/12/2023 Lightning 3 3 0 18:33 Home W 4-1

Canucks vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

