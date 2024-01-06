Brock Boeser will be in action when the Vancouver Canucks and New Jersey Devils meet on Saturday at Prudential Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Boeser's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Brock Boeser vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

ESPN+ and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Boeser Season Stats Insights

Boeser has averaged 18:45 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +11).

In 15 of 38 games this year, Boeser has scored a goal, with six of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 25 of 38 games this year, Boeser has recorded a point, and nine of those games included multiple points.

In 14 of 38 games this season, Boeser has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Boeser hits the over on his points over/under is 61.7%, based on the odds.

Boeser has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Boeser Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have given up 129 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+2) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 38 Games 2 39 Points 2 24 Goals 1 15 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.