Entering a game against the New Jersey Devils (20-14-2), the Vancouver Canucks (24-11-3) will be keeping their eye on four players on the injury report. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 at Prudential Center.

Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Carson Soucy D Out Foot Guillaume Brisebois D Out Upper Body Tucker Poolman D Out Head Phillip Di Giuseppe LW Questionable Undisclosed

New Jersey Devils Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Nolan Foote LW Out Upper Body Dougie Hamilton D Out Pectoral Muscle Tomas Nosek LW Out Upper Body Ondrej Palat LW Questionable Lower Body Timo Meier RW Questionable Mid-Body

Canucks vs. Devils Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

Newark, New Jersey Arena: Prudential Center

Canucks Season Insights

With 143 goals (3.8 per game), the Canucks have the NHL's No. 1 offense.

Vancouver concedes 2.6 goals per game (97 total), the fourth-fewest in the league.

They have a league-leading goal differential of +46.

Devils Season Insights

The Devils score the seventh-most goals in the league (127 total, 3.5 per game).

Its 0 goal differential ranks 17th in the league.

Canucks vs. Devils Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Devils (-125) Canucks (+105) 6.5

