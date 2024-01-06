Canucks vs. Devils Injury Report Today - January 6
Entering a game against the New Jersey Devils (20-14-2), the Vancouver Canucks (24-11-3) will be keeping their eye on four players on the injury report. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 at Prudential Center.
Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Carson Soucy
|D
|Out
|Foot
|Guillaume Brisebois
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Tucker Poolman
|D
|Out
|Head
|Phillip Di Giuseppe
|LW
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
New Jersey Devils Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Nolan Foote
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Dougie Hamilton
|D
|Out
|Pectoral Muscle
|Tomas Nosek
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Ondrej Palat
|LW
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Timo Meier
|RW
|Questionable
|Mid-Body
Canucks vs. Devils Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Newark, New Jersey
- Arena: Prudential Center
Canucks Season Insights
- With 143 goals (3.8 per game), the Canucks have the NHL's No. 1 offense.
- Vancouver concedes 2.6 goals per game (97 total), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- They have a league-leading goal differential of +46.
Devils Season Insights
- The Devils score the seventh-most goals in the league (127 total, 3.5 per game).
- Its 0 goal differential ranks 17th in the league.
Canucks vs. Devils Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Devils (-125)
|Canucks (+105)
|6.5
