Entering a game against the New Jersey Devils (20-14-2), the Vancouver Canucks (24-11-3) will be keeping their eye on four players on the injury report. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 at Prudential Center.

Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Carson Soucy D Out Foot
Guillaume Brisebois D Out Upper Body
Tucker Poolman D Out Head
Phillip Di Giuseppe LW Questionable Undisclosed

New Jersey Devils Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Nolan Foote LW Out Upper Body
Dougie Hamilton D Out Pectoral Muscle
Tomas Nosek LW Out Upper Body
Ondrej Palat LW Questionable Lower Body
Timo Meier RW Questionable Mid-Body

Canucks vs. Devils Game Info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Newark, New Jersey
  • Arena: Prudential Center

Canucks Season Insights

  • With 143 goals (3.8 per game), the Canucks have the NHL's No. 1 offense.
  • Vancouver concedes 2.6 goals per game (97 total), the fourth-fewest in the league.
  • They have a league-leading goal differential of +46.

Devils Season Insights

  • The Devils score the seventh-most goals in the league (127 total, 3.5 per game).
  • Its 0 goal differential ranks 17th in the league.

Canucks vs. Devils Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Devils (-125) Canucks (+105) 6.5

